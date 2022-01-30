sport, local-sport,

It felt somewhat like a baptism of fire, but Hunter Hurricanes women's coach Renae Burdack believed his young and largely inexperienced squad would grow into the Australian Water Polo League after a tough start. The Hurricanes women and men opened their 2022 national league seasons with five games in five days, which culminated by hosting Sydney University Lions at Lambton Pool on Sunday. The remainder of the competition will revert to the traditional home-and-away format from next weekend. The Hunter women were beaten 13-2 by Cronulla in round one on Wednesday before losses to Wests (14-10), Balmain (17-3), Drummoyne (17-5) then Sydney University (13-2). The men went down 16-8 to the Sharks in their season-opener then lost to UNSW Wests (19-8), UTS Balmain (10-4), Drummoyne (10-7) and Sydney Uni (11-6). Burdack saw plenty of promising signs from his young squad, despite some of the scorelines. "Against Drummoyne, who are a really good team, we were down 7-4 at half-time then it blew out in the second half," Burdack said. "We created so many opportunities, we just couldn't finish them. But that was a really good game on our behalf. We just had a few little lapses, which you get from young players. "So, there's a lot we can tidy up and, if we play that same way and get those same opportunities at the end of the season, we'd like to think we could make it respectable and be within a few goals of them." The performance against Wests on Thursday also drew particular praise from Burdack. "Wests recruited three of our players, an Olympian and some other good players and should be a much stronger team than they were in Sydney Super League, in theory," he said. "We played really well against them. "We lost by four but, again, we had our opportunities to be even closer. On paper, they would have expected to beat us by 20. Eight of our 11 players that day had never played national league and all of their girls were quite experienced, so the Wests game was fantastic. "We're not really worrying about the score or outcomes, but more about our processes as a team. I'm happy with this week as a starting point to build on." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

