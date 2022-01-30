sport, local-sport,

MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary has relied on Dave Celep to perform with the ball this season in the absence of injured frontline spinner Tim O'Neil. The veteran leg-spinner has filled the void, snaring 19 wickets at an average of 7.25. On Saturday, the 44-year-old delivered with the bat, blasting a brilliant 92, as Merewether powered past Wallsend at George Farley Oval and strengthened the Lions' place in the top four. Celep combined with Ben Egan (80) in a 181-run opening stand to steer Merewether to 7-233, before they bundled out the home side for 163. Jacob Montgomery top scored with 44. His 122-ball innings was highlight by six sixes and included nine boundaries. "He has been a lifesaver this season more with the ball," Geary said. "That has been his most meaningful contribution, anything he does with the bat is a bonus. "On Saturday, he even produced a ramp, which for a 40-year-old was a bit different. When he starts flicking the ball off his pads, that is when you know he is hitting them pretty well." Geary (5-54) did most of the damage with with the ball before Celep (2-9) cleaned up the tail. "It was a matter of hitting that back-of-a-length area," Geary said. "If you can string a few dots together, the pressure mounts pretty quickly. "Lucky they don't draw pictures, a couple of those wickets were caught on the fence. The dot-ball pressure was what was going to get us the win." O'Neil has been sidelined with a back injury. "Tim hopes to be right next week," Geary said. "We have really reaped the benefit of having Thumper (Celep) in the side. He can tie up an end for a bit or play the aggressive spinner game." The Lions are in third spot on 41 points with four rounds remaining. "It was a great win and was definitely needed," Geary said. "There are a only a few points in it from third to seventh." READ MORE: NEWCASTLE OPEN UP IN STYLE Elsewhere on Saturday, Charlestown (7-200) out-gunned University (7-144) at Uni No.1 to jump to fourth. Opener Michael Richardson (54) and the experienced Chris Redina (41) were the mainstays for Charlestown before Daniel Standing (4-54) tore through the top of the order. James Rushord (33) was the Students' best. Matt Le Bas was the star as Hamilton Wickham (8-134) pipped Toronto (7-130) at Ron Hill Oval. Le Bas claimed 3-38 with the ball and then, with Hamwicks in serious trouble at 6-43, made an unbeaten 45. Keith Moody made an unbeaten 77 to lead Stockton (3-150) to a comfortable win over Cardiff (7-149) at Lynn Oval. Leaders Wests (4-73) disposed of Waratah (71) at Harker Oval and Belmont (7-159) upset City (9-158) at Learmonth Park.

