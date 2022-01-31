news, local-news, Midnight Oil, William Crighton, Resist: The Final Tour

In a very timely announcement, William Crighton has been named by Midnight Oil to open their Resist:The Final Tour shows at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on February 23 and Wollongong at WIN Entertainment Centre on March 2. Both shows are sold out. The Oils have been playing what are reported to be terrific shows in Tasmania in January. The Resist tour, announced in November as the band's final tour, covers 14 venues around the country. The shows and the support acts are: Feb 23 Newcastle (Newcastle Entertainment Centre) William Crighton; Feb 26, Orange (Heifer Station) Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara; March 2, Wollongong (WIN Entertainment Centre) William Crighton; March 5, Geelong (Mt Duneed), March 5 Goanna, All Our Exes Live in Texas; March 9, Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena), Amyl and The Sniffers; March 12, Rutherglen (All Saints Estate), Hoodoos Gurus, All Our Exes Live in Texas; March 26, Swan Valley (Nikola Estate), Goanna, Stephen Pigram; March 30, Adelaide (Adelaide Entertainment Centre), Jack River; April 2, Darwin (Darwin Entertainment Centre), Busby Marou; Emily Wurramara; April 6, Cairns (Cairns Entertainment Centre), King Stingray; April 9, Sunshine Coast (Sunshine Coast Stadium), Goanna, Jack River; April 13, Brisbane (Riverstage), Busby Marou; April 19, Canberra (Stage 88), Jack River, Emily Wurramara; April 21, Sydney (Qudos Bank Arena), King Stingray. More shows are planned for overseas. The Midnight Oil Resist album is released on February 18. "I'm so thrilled to be part of that line-up," Crighton said. "They are my favourite Australian band ever." Crighton's third album, Water and Dust, will be released on February 11. Parts of it were recorded at founding Midnight Oil member Jim Moginie's Oceanic Studio on the northern beaches of Sydney. Moginie and Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst played on some tracks on the album. Hirst co-wrote a song, Stand, on the album and plays drums on the same track. "I learned a lot from working with Rob and Jim," Crighton said. "But the album was started before then [the Oceanic Studio time]. And they sort of just helped finish it up." Crighton, who lives in the Hunter Valley, recorded the album with his wife, Julieanne, with William Barton on didgeridoo, Matt Sherrod on drums, Jeff Lang on guitar, James Haselwood on bass and Luke Davison on drums. Last week Crighton released The Wheel, another new track from the album. It joins This Is Magic, Your Country, Keep Facing The Sunshine and Good World as released singles from the new album. Crighton has a European tour starting in April, with 16 dates in the UK and shows in Germany and Denmark to follow.

