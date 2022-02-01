From Penrith to Adelaide, here are the top five places to "rentvest" according to The Female Investor
FIRST-time buyers or investors can still find "affordable" property in many parts of the nation, new research claims.
The five affordable locations listed for "rentvesting" - buying a property while continuing to rent where you live - cited by The Female Investor are Casey City Council (Melbourne, median house price $657,000), Onkaparainga (Adelaide, $430,000), City of Sterling (Perth, $385,000), Penrith (Sydney, $790,000) and Moreton Bay (Queensland, $445,000).
The Female Investor co-author Nicola McDougall said strong price grown in 2021 has not dampened the dreams of potential home owners and there were "many" locations within reach.
"Rentvesting has become a popular strategy for those who want to buy property but wish to remain living in an expensive city," she said.
