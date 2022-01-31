sport, local-sport, Jets, a-league

FLASHY winger Valentino Yuel will miss a second game on international duty as the Newcastle Jets look to "make amends" in a quick back up against Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night. Yuel is in Dubai where South Sudan were due to play Jordan overnight and was absent for the Jets' heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Adelaide at home on Sunday night. Playing their first game since December 19 after a COVID-enforced layoff, the Jets dominated before conceding two goals in four minutes, the second deep in injury time. After going six weeks without a game, the Jets will line up for their second in five days when the host the Roar. Yuel, who was an unused substitute in South Sudan's 3-0 defeat to Uzbekistan on January 27, is not due back until Saturday. The Jets' front four, led by Beqa Mikeltadze, performed well against the Reds. Mikeltadze produced a stunning volley to put the home side ahead in the 59th minute. Olivier Boumal provided the cross for the goal and was a constant threat. Daniel Penha pressed and probed. Savvas Siatravanis had a good chance in the first half and his replacement Sammy Silvera was also lively. Mikeltadze had to be replaced with severe cramp after 76 minutes, while Penha copped a knock to the head. "For 88 minutes we were fantastic," Jets coach Arthur Papas said. "I am disappointed we lost but I am proud of a group of men who haven't played a game in six weeks. We came up against a team which has played five games this month. "Hopefully Beqa pulls up well and there is nothing too much in it, just cramp, and he recovers well. He will be the first one back on the park, wanting to make amends along with the rest of them." Papas said it will be a big task for the players to re-energise before tackling the Roar. "Physically it will be a challenge, especially the type of football we play," Papas said. "I don't think we have any injuries. There will be some sore bodies. They worked really hard. With this kind of schedule, recovery is a huge focus with less days between games. "We will still work. There are group of players who haven't played as many minutes who have to be ready to come out again on Thursday and be firing. READ MORE: BEQA STRIKES AGAIN AS JETS GO DOWN READ MORE: JETS OUT TO KICK-START CAMPAIGN "We are going to need our whole squad. We are the team who has played the least matches - six. That means the schedule becomes more congested. We didn't sign a squad based on that kind of schedule but it is a good challenge and an opportunity for players to get opportunities to play." Thought bitterly disappointed with the Adelaide result, Papas insisted there were many positives and the results "will come". "That is not something I am too concerned about," he said. "I see so many positives in the group, the way they train, the way they go about it, the way they support each other and the togetherness. We just have to dust ourselves off and prepare for the next game." Jets Keeper Jack Duncan had made one save before 15-year-old whiz kid Nestory Irankunda bent a sublime freekick over the wall and into the left corner to equalise. Three minutes later Hiroshi Ibusuki pounced at the back post to steal three points. "We were second to everything today," Adelaide coach Carl Veart said. "Newcastle didn't allow us to play. They were very good. They came with good energy and we just couldn't get out of the blocks. We struggled with our ball movement, but hung in and stayed in the game and pinched it in the end. "That is football. When you are on top in games, if you don't kill the other team off, teams can always come back. It has happened to us a few times this year, and it was on the other foot this time."

