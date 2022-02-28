Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Plant Boy': Kilaben Bay teenager branching out with home-grown business

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
February 28 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Cutcliffe has opened a nursery on the old tennis court of his family home in Kilaben Bay. Picture: Ethan Hamilton

A FEW years ago the Newcastle Herald told you the story of two children in charge of Toronto's DIY dog wash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.