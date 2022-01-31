Home track success for Bullock and Osmond at Newcastle

sport, local-sport,

Apprentice Benjamin Osmond scored his first Newcastle winner and fellow local rider Aaron Bullock landed a double to highlight Monday's meeting on the Beaumont track. Osmond, who hails from Dungog, took Tupou to victory for champion Newcastle trainer Paul Perry in the benchmark 58 handicap (1150m) on the country program. It was the seventh career win for Osmond, who started race riding in June last year, but it was his first at Newcastle. The four-kilogram claimer settled Tupou ($12) just outside leader Cool Missile from gate two and he pushed the four-year-old to the line late for a 1.3-length victory - his third in 14 starts. Tupou was third-up after unplaced efforts at Muswellbrook. "He kept going good, he was probably at his top fitness today and he just went through his motions before the turn, and then just kept going on with it and proved too good," Osmond told Sky Racing. "He was travelling real strong on the bridle the whole way and I didn't have to do much, just guide him. "I'd just like to thank Paul as well for the ride. He's been supporting me a bit lately." Bullock is no stranger to success at Newcastle and was strong to lift Silver City and Lisztomania to wins. Silver City ($3.90), for Scone trainer Paul Messara, won the colts and geldings 1150m maiden plate at his second start. He was challenged late by the Scott Asprey-trained Annulus, but the three-year-old hit the line well to finish two-thirds of a length clear. Lisztomania, a $2.35 favourite for Coffs Harbour trainer Aiden St Vincent, won the 1350m maiden handicap. The three-year-old, having his third start, cast an off-fore plate before the race but was refitted and cleared to compete. He was caught three wide the trip and was overtaken by the Cejay Graham-ridden Fighting Magnus nearing the 200m mark but he lifted under vigorous work from Bullock to win by a length and a half. Bullock had rides in the final two races on the card but those events were abandoned after jockeys expressed their concerns about a section of the track near the rail rounding the home turn. The races were delayed while the rail was shifted out a further three metres from the 550m to the 400m marks, and a cutaway rail was applied. However, the sixth and seventh races were abandoned after the work because of concerns about the acute nature of the bend after the change. Early in the day, three-year-old Camplin broke through at her seventh start for powerhouse Godolphin operation in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1150m) as a $21 shot. A daughter of Golden Slipper placegetter Portillo and sire Medaglia d'Oro, Camplin edged out favourite Definitely Maybe on the post. "Blinkers on a Medaglia d'Oro, they generally do the trick, so that's good. It might extend her racing career I'd say," Godolphin representative and former champion hoop Darren Beadman said.

