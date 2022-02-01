sport, football,

Paige Kingston-Hogg is taking nothing for granted as she returns to football after 18 months out of the game. The 21-year-old has signed with Newcastle Olympic, who should be one of the front-runners in 2022 Northern NSW National Premier Leagues Women (NPLW). Kingston-Hogg comes with national league experience but knows she will have to earn her spot in an already talented Olympic line-up. The versatile midfielder had a break-out W-League season with the Newcastle Jets in 2019-20 before injury struck. The aged care assistant and nursing student ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in her right leg while playing for the Emerging Jets in NSW NPLW in July, 2020. Reconstructive surgery followed then a lengthy rehabilitation process. The injury came after Kingston-Hogg had worked her way into the Jets starting side and featured in every game of an impressive debut campaign in W-League. "It is the first significant injury that's sat me out for a long time, so it was a bit of a blow," Kingston-Hogg told the Newcastle Herald. "That W-League season gave me a bit of confidence. Going into Emerging Jets in that off-season, I really wanted to give it a good crack. It had sort of cemented that [W-League] was something that I really wanted to do. So, it was really bad timing. But it's been bittersweet as well." The time on the sidelines was motivation to come back stronger and she cannot wait to see what the season brings. "[Pre-season] has got me really excited and keen for the local season," she said. "It's nerve-racking but exciting. You have your ups and downs in the whole rehab process and trying to keep motivated was definitely hard, but getting excited about signing with Olympic definitely ignited that flame a bit. "I definitely want to come back better than I was. I always want to improve but I just want to have a good, consistent season. And, also to just enjoy it. Having such a long time off, it's just good to be back on the pitch." Olympic secured the premiership-championship double in 2020 Herald Women's Premier League then finished second, one point behind premiers Broadmeadow, in a COVID-shortened season last year. They have retained the bulk of their squad, including Jets striker Jemma House, and have been bolstered further by the addition of Kingston-Hogg and Alesha Clifford, who can play anywhere and also has national league experience. Olympic's midfield already has plenty of class and experience in Keely Gawthrop, Laura Hall and Jade McAtamney. "It's a solid team and I've got to earn my spot, as do all of the other girls," Kingston-Hogg said. "That competitive nature in the team is going to be great. We're just going to make each other better. I've just got to find my spot. "Obviously, the girls know each other well. They know the playing style and I've got to mould to that." The first round of NNSW NPLW will be held across March 18, 19 and 20.

