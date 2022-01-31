Little terror rewards the faith of trainer Michael Formosa

sport, local-sport,

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa scored a satisfying victory with You Little Terror as part of a winning double at Newcastle Paceway on Monday. Formosa finished with driving wins behind You Little Terror in the first then the Jake Mitchell-trained A Chip Of Impala in the sixth. You Little Terror's victory was the four-year-old gelding's first in 17 career starts and came after his trainer took over the ownership just two weeks ago. He was well beaten in eighth at Tamworth on January 27 in his first start since the change, but Formosa was confident of improvement. "I've had him since he was a young horse and he was always very small, but he's grown a bit now," Formosa said. "Hopefully that he's got a bit of size about him now, he can continue on winning. "I bought him and then took him to Tamworth last week and he got beat a long away after getting knocked down, but he had the luck today." You Little Terror took advantage of a gate one start and run in behind the leader before surging to a 4.9m win. Formosa was handed a 14-day suspension for causing interference on the home turn. A Chip Of Impala also gained a pegs run behind the leader from gate one. The four-year-old swooped late to win by a half head, giving it a fourth victory in 25 starts. "He's been going good that horse and he had a bit of luck as well and got the job done," Formosa said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/36ee1372-6cf4-4273-acdd-5ed4833ce166.jpg/r0_133_2835_1735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg