Newcastle police charge teenager over alleged theft of postie's bike
A teenage boy has been charged after two alleged robberies in Newcastle last month.
Shortly after 10am on January 10, a 42-year-old postal officer was delivering mail on Nickson Street, Bar Beach, when he was allegedly assaulted and his motorbike stolen.
The postal officer and a witness searched nearby streets before seeing the motorcycle being ridden on Fenton Avenue - the rider dropped the bike and fled along with a second man.
Officers from Newcastle City Police District attended and commenced inquiries to locate the two men.
Then, about 5.30pm on January 20, police allege a youth was involved in a fight with a 53-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy on Parry Street, Cooks Hill, where they were allegedly threatened with a knife. The woman suffered a small cut to her left arm.
Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to the Newcastle City Proactive Crime Team attended a unit on Nickson Street about 1.30pm on Monday and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with robbery in company, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, reckless wounding, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court.
Investigations are continuing into identifying the second male involved in the bike robbery.
