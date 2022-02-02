news, local-news, youth, Shoesmith, Hunter, voice, Dylan, survey, opinion, collaboration

Young people of the Hunter are not an apathetic bunch - we cannot afford to be. We find ourselves at the coalface of many pressing issues - jobs and training, impacts of COVID-19, housing affordability, mental health, transport, the environment, climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy. These issues affect all Australians. However, they do not do so equally. As the impact of these concerns ripple across the coming years and decades, it will be young people who will be most exposed to the storm. Remedies such as tax cuts for some will not address growing inequity in the outcomes young people expect to see, as was experienced by previous generations. That is, the fundamental Australian notion that those who put their heads down and work hard can expect to be rewarded. More often than not, young people feel as though they are not being listened to. They believe they, and the issues that affect them, are being ignored in favour of other demographics within the electorate. The Committee for the Hunter recognises that intergenerational conversations are crucial and young people require a platform to have their needs and concerns heard and acted upon. That is why it has established the Youth Committee for the Hunter. Previous engagement undertaken by youth-focused organisations in select places and communities has shown that young people across the Hunter are passionate about our region and want to be involved in planning for the future. Building from these efforts, we need a vehicle to seek the input of more young people across the region that can be used to advocate for real, discernible change. The year 2022 brings with it a federal election, coupled with a state election to be held in early 2023. With both major parties eyeing off seats in the region, never before have political leaders been quite so alert to the opinions and necessities of those of us living in the Hunter. The youth vote is growing. It is imperative that young people have a clear and concerted voice to present a unified message on our issues and priorities that is difficult for those in charge to ignore. Indeed, it was through participation, conversation and collaboration across regional stakeholders that we secured funding for the $66 million upgrade of the Newcastle Airport runway and were identified as a national hydrogen hub. We know this model works. I'm proud to be part of the Youth Committee for the Hunter's #YouthVoiceHunter project that seeks to achieve real change through such means. The survey, open to all 15 to 29 year-olds living in the Greater Hunter, will allow young people to share their aspirations, perspectives and ideas for our region. Responses received already from the survey, which is open until mid-February, paint a clear picture. Young people are proud to call the Hunter their home, but they recognise we face, as a region, major challenges that impact us now and will worsen into the future without intervention. These challenges include trying to buy a house, financial independence and stability, COVID-19 impacts on job security, having access to mental health services, and living on a sustainable planet. These complex issues need a collaborative approach to overcome, with all generations working together for the long-term interest of the Hunter. Young people are today a key demographic for our region. Tomorrow, we will be the leaders. Making up more than 100,000 voters on the electoral roll, young people in the Hunter will find that together our voices can have a significant impact in seeking to address the concerns that matter to us. Far from apathetic, we know that young people have a significant interest in building a brighter future for the region and ensuring that we are able to realise our aspirations and ideas here. Now we find ourselves with a perfect opportunity to achieve this. However, if we are to dig through the coalface and achieve such change to better our region, we must first come together and work collaboratively. Young people need to make their voices heard, and it's time for them to do so now. The survey for 15 - 29 year olds in the Hunter can be found here: https://jmb717si5mt.typeform.com/to/APyuoaOt

