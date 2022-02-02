sport, local-sport, Hunter Wildfires, NSW Waratahs, Shute Shield

BARNSTORMING Hunter Wildfires No.8 Lona Halaholo spent the first half of the preseason working with and learning from the experienced players at the NSW Waratahs. Halaholo was on a summer training contract with the Super Rugby outfit. Now he gets the chance to show the Tahs what he gained. The Wildfires will take on NSW as part of a four-way trial with Western Sydney and West Harbour at Eric Tweedale Stadium on Saturday. "I want to go out there and have fun, that's all I want to do," Halaholo said. "It was a tough pre-season. I learnt a lot about professionalism on and off the field - how to perform at your best. "We had a few tough sessions down there. It was physical which I like. It will be good to go up against the boys and see where I am at. "Since coming back up here, I have tried to maintain my weight and fitness and keep myself accountable. "I just want to perform and do well for the Wildfires." The Waratahs have plenty of depth in the back-row. Lachie Swinton will start at No.8 and Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco is back from Japan after inking a Rugby Australia contract. READ MORE: COMPETITION FIERCE FOR WILDFIRES SPOTS A strong performance on Saturday will keep Halaholo in the frame in case of injury. From Auckland, the 24-year joined the Wildfires this season from Brisbane premiers University of Queensland. After losing Kirk Tufuga (Spain), Henry Stowers (Moana Pacifika) and OJ Noah (Sharks) to professional deals, Halaholo looms as a key man for the Wildfires. "Lona is super fit at the moment," said Wildfires coach Scott Coleman, whose brother Darren is at the helm of the Waratahs. "He did some good things over the summer. The majority of the squad was signed before Darren took over. He only had the capacity to bring players in as injury cover. I know he is keeping an eye on Lona. "He is dynamic ball-runner, can find space, really challenges the defence and has a really good off load." Halaholo was one of three Wildfires at the Waratahs. Prop Ruan Smith is on a full contract and only resumed training last week after contracting COVID-19. Fijian-born centre Luke Nadurutalo is also on a summer contract and will play for the Tahs against the Wildfires on Saturday. The Wildfires preparations have been hampered by COVID but Coleman will field a strong squad led by Tonga internationals Leon Fukofuka and Penikolo Latu, hooker Phil Bradford, Will Feeney and Tom Watson. "It will be a case of get out there and have a crack," he said. "The biggest issue for us will be our structure and cohesion. We haven't done anywhere near the unit work they have. We haven't packed a scrum yet. "There are five or six players in our squad who could make the next level. Will Feeney and Tom Watson have had really big off-seasons. It will give Darren a look at them. It will also show the rest of the squad what level we need to get too."

