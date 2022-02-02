community,

He's the local identity in Belmont who became the victim of heartless vandals - an act that outraged the community as they rallied in support. Now, Grahame 'Jacko' Geatches has a new Australian flag to fly in his yard. Jacko's property was trashed one night in late December - vandals smashing dozens of gnomes in the Vietnam veteran's eye-catching garden opposite Belmont 16s and stealing the flag he had flown since he returned from the war decades ago. The community rallied to re-stock the 75-year-old's gnome supply through a social media campaign that reached as far as Norway. And on Tuesday, federal Shortland MP Pat Conroy delivered Jacko a new flag - one that has been hoisted in the Chamber of the House of Representatives in Canberra. "I was absolutely gutted to hear what happened to Jacko's gnomes and Australian flag just after Christmas," Mr Conroy said. "I have always loved driving past Jacko's house on my way to and from work and seeing his gnomes. "He loves his garden and his gnomes, so I was devastated to hear that they had been destroyed. "I am so proud of how our community rallied around Jacko during this time to replace them. "Acts of kindness like these mean the world to people like Jacko, so it's been really heartwarming seeing our community spring to action to help him out." Jacko told the Newcastle Herald in December that the vandalism was terrible. "I've got a lovely garden. My garden and my gnomes - to me, that's my life. I've got no-one else," he said.

