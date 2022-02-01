coronavirus,

The Hunter's grim COVID-19 death toll continued to climb on Tuesday as the NSW government announced the return of non-urgent elective surgery. Hunter New England Health reported two deaths on Tuesday, the eighth day in a row someone has died of the disease in the district. Eighteen people have died in the past week as the health district continues to record more than 1500 cases a day, two thirds of them confirmed by rapid antigen tests. HNEH hospitals are treating 64 COVID patients, down from 73 on Monday, including three in intensive care. The latest victims were a man and a woman in their 70s and 80s from Dungog and MidCoast council areas. They were among 30 people to die of the illness in NSW, including a double-vaccinated man in his 30s with no significant underlying health conditions. The state's COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy stayed stable at 2749, including 184 patients in intensive care and 70 on ventilators. The bed numbers prompted the government to announce that private hospitals and regional public hospitals, including Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, would begin a staged return of non-urgent elective surgery from Monday. "We thought ... we could bring that back in mid-February, but we've been able to bring that forward," Premier Dominic Perrottet said. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said metropolitan public hospitals would remain focused on caring for COVID-19 patients. Tens of thousands of NSW school students have started the academic year after the first of many rapid antigen tests at home. Mr Perrottet said schools would encounter "bumps" along the way and "it won't be all smooth sailing". "I know that parents are anxious ... but the alternative is to have schools closed and ... it's not the outcome that's best for our kids," he said. Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said that adding a RAT to a family's morning routine was a big ask but it was important to keep children and teachers safe. More than 78 per cent of students aged 12 to 15 have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine while nearly 40 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have had one dose. Just under 45 per cent of eligible people in NSW have had a booster shot. "I would love that pace to pick up," chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

