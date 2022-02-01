Nutri-Grain series: Swansea-Belmont ironwoman Bella Williams hoping to stay in elite company

sport, local-sport,

Swansea-Belmont's Bella Williams is prepared to bypass a potentially easier path to the 2022-23 professional ironwoman circuit this week at Kurrawa for another shot at this summer's series. The 18-year-old was a late call-up to the opening two rounds of the Nutri-Grain series last month at North Bondi after Georgia Miller withdrew because of COVID. On debut, Williams was 13th in round one and equal ninth in the second to sit 12th overall in the 20-woman field on 16.5 points. The impressive result left her three points outside the top 10, and requalification, with four rounds remaining on the Gold Coast from Thursday to Sunday. However, Miller is back, leaving Williams without a place for the final rounds unless another competitor withdraws. If a spot opens up, Williams will have to decide whether to compete on the elite series or race in the curtain-raising under-19 Next Gen rounds from Friday to Sunday at Kurrawa, where the winner secures a position on the 2022-23 Nutri-Grain circuit. Williams was second in the Next Gen last summer, a point behind Lucy Derbyshire, and will be the one to beat this time around. However, she was keen to race the sport's best again at Kurrawa if given the chance. "It would be lovely if I could race [in the Nutri-Grain]," Williams said. "A lot of people have asked me that if I got the call-up, would you race Next Gen or the Nutri-Grain? I said I think I would race Nutri-Grain because it will benefit me in the long run, whether I requalify or not. I'm versing the girls I will eventually verse if I make it. "I'm still hoping I do, but I've got my mind on Next Gen and I'm preparing for that." Either way, Williams was full of confidence after her strong results at North Bondi. "I was really happy, I thought I did well," she said. "I was told only two days before, so I didn't have too much time to prepare. "I said to my parents before it that if I got in through the trials in early December, I think I would have been a lot more nervous. But I only had two days to freak out and get ready, and I think that helped me a lot. I was just excited on the day because it's been my dream. "I've raced against a lot of the series girls at state and Aussies, and formats like the Summer of Surf, but the Nutri-Grain is just that next level. "It's just a bit quicker and you can't make as many mistakes, and I think I've just gained confidence from it, knowing I'm sitting 12th after I was brought in at the last minute. "I'm going into it with all confidence now." Williams, who will start a nursing degree at Newcastle university this year, was heading to Kurrawa on Wednesday. If she is not called up on Thursday, Williams will still be on the beach cheering for cousin and clubmate Kye Taylor in the ironman series. Taylor won the men's Next Gen series last year to qualify for the top level this summer. He was equal 15th on 15.5 points after the first two rounds at North Bondi. Redhead's Daniel Collins sits joint seventh on 22.5.

