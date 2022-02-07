It's time to get ready for the biggest year in the sport's history

sport, local-sport, greyhounds, racing, dubbo, tony, mestrov

I hope everyone has had a great start to the year and is looking forward to a big 2022. In all sports - and in recent times greyhound racing is no different - everyone trumpets the start of each year as being 'bigger and better' than the previous one. But this year in the NSW industry, it will be a history-making year. Already this year, we have staged a major night of racing at Wentworth Park with three Group 1 events - the Paws Of Thunder, the National Derby and the National Futurity - on the program. But amazingly, they were just the hors d'oeuvres for what will be a banquet of feature racing in 2022. The world's richest middle-distance event, the Country Classic will kick start proceedings in March in Dubbo, followed by the Golden Easter Egg across three weeks in March and April at Wentworth Park, then the postponed 2021 Million Dollar Chase - the richest greyhound race in the world - will be held in April and May. We then have a new event The 715, the world's richest staying event for greyhounds which will be held in June at The Gardens in Newcastle, followed by the Group 1 Peter Mosman and Vic Peters Classic in July, and the National Championships in August at Wentworth Park, then the 2022 Million Dollar Chase in September. Top off the year with the Group 1 Megastar in December at Dapto, and you can see what spectacular racing we have scheduled and the potential for participants to win some serious money. On behalf of myself and the organisation I would like to offer heartfelt congratulations to Olympic Gold Medal winner and Greyhounds As Pets' ambassador Jessica Fox on being awarded a Medal of the Order Of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day honours announced last week. Jess and her foster greyhound Pink have done wonderful things for the profile of GAP NSW before, after and even during the Tokyo Olympics. February 1 signaled another injection of prizemoney for participants this time City Class racing received the boost, with races for fifth grade and above, over both the 520m and 720m distances, racing for an additional $1,300 per race, equating to an increase of more than $700,000 annually. The latest increases are part of GRNSW's record total of $47 million which will be distributed to participants in 2021-22. While those big events which I wrote about earlier cater to the sport's top tier, at GRNSW we know the importance of making sure all participants are looked after when it comes to prizemoney. That's why we have made increases across numerous areas in recent months. This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.

