NJC to keep working on troublesome track

Chief executive Duane Dowell said the Newcastle Jockey Club will continue to manage problems with their Beaumont track the best they can after the final two races of Monday's meeting were abandoned because of a "shifty" surface. The inside circuit at Broadmeadow was rated a Good 4 for the country program and held five races before jockeys raised concerns. Dowell said jockeys reported that a section of about 20 metres near the rail on the home bend "was a bit shifty". Staff moved the rail, already out six metres, a further three metres out to avoid the area but the races were then called off because of concerns about the new alignment of the bend. Racing returned to the Beaumont surface last October after an 18-month break caused by a worm infestation and other issues. The track has hosted just 12 meetings in the past four years. Dowell said the club would continue remedial work on the secondary track, which does not hold another meeting until March 22. "We did have a couple of patches there that we moved inside the rail, around about the 550 mark, that have been of some concern, and we've had to try to manage it," Dowell said. "But this is the first time we've had an issue. "It really needs a profile change and you can do that slowly through verti-draining and getting proper material in there. The only other way, and the quickest, is probably a complete rebuild of that track, but obviously that is cost-prohibitive." Dowell said the club had higher priorities, such as the plan to build new on-course stables. The Beaumont track is used for training and racing, but hosts only nine country meetings a year. The club's other meetings are held on the all-weather course proper, which has built a reputation as one of the best racing surfaces in NSW.

