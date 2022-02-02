sport, local-sport, charlestown golf club, australasian PGA, Golf Australia

A social round at Charlestown may not sound like the best preparation to take on the world's best, but Andrew Dodt couldn't be happier with his game entering the $5 million Saudi International on Thursday. US Masters champion Dustin Johnson is the defending champion. The field also includes fellow Major winners Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry. Fellow Australians Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are also among the who's who of golf competing for the rich purse. Dodt played regularly against the big names during nine years on the European Tour. "I'm treating it like a another event," Dodt said. "I don't think there's any need for any added pressure. My game is in great shape, so I'm looking to keep that momentum rolling." Now playing on the Asian Tour, where he is 17th on the order of merit, Dodt finished runner-up at the $1m Australian PGA a fortnight ago. The sweeet-swinging right-righter fired rounds of 68,66,68,71 to be at 11 under, 11 shots behind runaway winner Jed Morgan, who is also teeing up in Saudi. Dodt, who turned 36 on Australia Day, finished 10th at the Gippsland Super 6 in late December after recovering from a shoulder injury. He had intended to play in the Singapore Open (January 20-23) but "missed a travel document that was required to fly". It was to be his return to Asia, after COVID forced a nine-month break last year. Instead, he worked on his game at home and completed preparations with a round alongside local professionals at Charlestown on Saturday. "I played great on Saturday," he said. "All parts of my game are in decent shape." Johnson closed with a two-under round of 68 in 2021 to win by two shots over compatriot Tony Finau and fellow former World No.1 Justin Rose. Johnson was also the event's inaugural champion in 2019 and runner-up in 2020.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/befc41a6-8186-445f-9108-07a10549bfe7.jpg/r1636_428_4352_1963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg