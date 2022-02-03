Stick Em Up hit hard target in Big Fish Bonanza

sport, fishing-and-boating, fishing, fish of the week

The crew of Stick Em Up were rewarded for the resilience in tough conditions with three victories at Lake Macquarie Game Fishing Club's Big Fish Bonanza on the weekend. Twenty-two boats braved rough seas and winds on Saturday and strong currents on Sunday to chase cash and prizes. However, it was slim pickings for competitors. Stick Em Up, skippered by Shane Henderson, was the standout boat of the tournament, finishing with most marlins tagged, the champion boat tag and release award and the heaviest other game fish prize. They tagged two black marlins, and also a 24.5kg shortbilled spearfish on a 15kg line to claim the heaviest other game fish award. Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, was aboard Fifi, which caught two of the nine dolphin fish tagged in the event. "The weekend was tough and it was probably just a reflection on game fishing at the moment, because a few weeks ago it was going all right, but we've had a lot of current out wide," Nunn said. "On Saturday it was a little untidy in the morning and the further you got out to the shelf, the worse it got. By the afternoon, it was horrible. More than 25 knots of wind, a couple of metres of swell, it was awful. "It was a courageous effort by all the trailer boats that went out. Stick Em Up are only a 19-footer or so, but they stuck to their guns and scooped the pool. It was a great result. "On Sunday it was flat but there was 27.4 degree water temperature, and it's just too hot. And there was too much current, something like 3.5 to 4 knots of current running downhill. "There were a few fish around. The guys were marking fish but not a lot were raising them. It was a tough event." Two sharks were tagged in the tournament and the prize for heaviest went to Sam Wilkins on Reel Crazy for his 193kg mako. Reel Crazy also won champion boat capture. Champion boat in tag and release for other game fish and shark went to Live Action, which caught one shark and three dolphin fish. The heaviest marlin prize went to Nathan Debono for his 149kg blue aboard Lucky Strike. Rhys Jolly won champion tag and release junior with a marlin. Nunn said other catches indicated better fishing for different species. "A 14kg cobia was caught off the bay on a 10kg line and shark fishermen who drifted on to the Farm, in about 100m of water, snared great snapper on Sunday. Sam Wilkins got a cracker that would have been easily 4kg," he said. "There's starting to be a few cobia getting caught. Inshore, there's quite a few bonito, mack tuna and tailor around as well." Poor weather is on the way but Brent "Hammer" Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens, was hopeful of better days beyond the southerly blow. "The weather is terrible for this weekend unfortunately, so offshore will definitely be out, but that's only going to improve things after that," he said. "The water is starting to come in warm on the inshore reefs. There's been one or two black marlins caught but it hasn't been red-hot. But it's still early days on that. It will start to happen in another few weeks. "There's lots of dolphin fish around but they've all been small, although there are nice ones on the FAD, when you can get there. "The inshore reefs are fishing really well, with plenty of trag, and after this southerly I think you will find the inshore black marlin will start to ramp up. There's plenty up the coast, so they will start to slowly swim their way down. "There's plenty of trag, snapper and there's some nice mulloway on the deeper reefs - the 80 to 90m areas - so it's a good time of the year for fishing. "Inside the bay, this time of year you start to get a few pelagic species turning up. Bonito is turning up, but you've got to be out there on first light. They are feeding on really small white bait. There's a few frigates around also, so it's good fun if you want to spin for those. "There's some really nice whiting around for those guys throwing surface lures on the flats." He said Adam Hodges provided the highlight report this week, reeling in a day-time jew that measured 1.4m, inside the bay, at the back of Soldiers Point. When you make a mistake you put your hand up and own it. That's what my colleague Simon Walker said when he contacted me this week, while on leave, to correct some tangled lines in Fish of the Week recently. "I've had a Barry Crocker and I just wanted to set the record straight," Simon said. "Ollie Gould, featured January 14, caught a 47cm whiting - not a flathead. "And Steve Blaze, [January 21], caught two bream, not snapper. "A few sinkers loose in the old tacklebox there - I think my head was already on holiday."

