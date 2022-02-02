sport, local-sport,

Captain Cassidy Davis believes "concentration" is key to the Jets hitting some winning form and staying in the hunt for finals. Newcastle are unbeaten in their past five A-League Women starts. But three of those results have been draws. Their only two wins of the season have been against last-placed Wellington Phoenix and the Jets must start knocking off some other sides if they want to remain a top-four contender. They are six points, or two wins, out of the top four and face what could prove a season-defining next 10 days in which they play three of the top-four sides starting with Adelaide in Adelaide on Friday. The Jets go into the match in sixth position with nine points from six games while Adelaide, who have played two more, are six points clear in fourth on 14 points. A rescheduled round-six clash with fifth-placed Melbourne Victory (12) is looming midweek next week, but yet to be confirmed, then the Jets face the might of unbeaten leaders Sydney (22) in round 11 on February 13. Davis acknowledged it was a tough road ahead for the Jets, who have three postponed matches in all to catch up before the end of the season on March 4. But the 27-year-old midfielder was also embracing a busy schedule as they target a return to finals after a three-season absence. "I don't think we're far away but, obviously, we need to get three points to climb the ladder," Davis said. "We have Adelaide this week, possibly Victory next week then Sydney FC the weekend after. They're three qualities teams who are in the top four already, so we have a very big couple of weeks coming up. "But sometimes it's better to just keep playing games. Less training, more games and hopefully we can get in a good rhythm and get some points." Newcastle held a 1-0 lead for almost 70 minutes before conceding in the 90th minute to draw 1-1 with Western Sydney (6) in round three. Then, last Sunday, the Jets got off to a flying start with a goal through Marie Dolvik Markussen after just 53 seconds but twice forfeited the lead in a 3-3 draw with Canberra (3). "There were some positives to the game, scoring three goals and three individual goalscorers," Davis said. "There were obviously some negatives as well. We conceded three, and some pretty average goals. We just need to be a bit more consistent in our performance. On the weekend we dropped in points of the game and they killed us in the end." Two of the goals against Canberra came within two minutes. Both were off set pieces. "You could definitely see that we lapsed in concentration for probably more than what we should have in that game, and the score reflects that," Davis said. "So we need to be more consistent for the 90 minutes. But I feel like the way we've conceded goals is easily fixable. It's not a big tactical problem. It's nothing that we can't fix. "It's just a bit of concentration, being individually better and as a group making sure that we stick to what we've been working on at training." The Reds made a poor start to their season, losing 5-1 to Victory in round one. But they have now won five of their eight games and, importantly, already have points on the board. "They're sitting in a pretty good position on the ladder, and we have games in hand but we need to win," Davis said. "We've probably had too many draws and kind of need to go for those three points and it's going to be a big game. "They're a quality team and I've actually enjoyed watching them this year. They'll definitely be very hard to beat." The Jets also have games in hand against second-placed Melbourne City (18) and Brisbane Roar, who were seventh with seven points before their game with Sydney on Wednesday night.

