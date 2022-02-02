sport, local-sport, Jets, a-league

TAYLOR Regan tunes into the Disney Channel with his young boys, Bodhi and Jax, every day. Top of the must-watch list is a good fairytale. The 33-year-old now has the chance to live out his own fantasy after answering a call from Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas. After a six-year absence, Regan will finish his professional career at his home-town club. "I have two kids and watch Disney every day," Regan said. "I'm not sure if Taylor Regan gets his fairytale. That is to be determined. "It is about coming in every day and moving forward. "It is good to be back, it is good to be in this environment with these boys. It is a good squad that deserves more than where we are right now. We are going to move forward. "Newcastle people are a little bit tired of hearing that. I won't repeat it over and over, but there is a sense of direction and excitement here. "In the coming weeks we will prove that to the Newcastle fans and also Australian football." Although only inking a one-year deal a fortnight ago, Regan has been training with the Jets for a month. He had a COVID-19 enforced break last week, but is fully recovered and ready to take on the Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night. Jordan Elsey and captain Matt Jurman are expected to start with Regan on the bench. "I spent last week in isolation with the family," he said. "I got out on Saturday, have worked hard and put my hand up for selection. "But it is not a case of Taylor Regan is back, I'm going to take this spot and do this or that. I am here to put pressure on. "That is one thing, especially in my position, we need," Regan said. "We need that leadership, we need that pressure. If you don't perform, I am there. I will take your spot if given the opportunity. But if I don't get it, that means players in front of me are doing well. That is what I hope what happens. "I am not that young kid from Dudley who just wants to play for the Jets. I want to win." READ MORE: BUZZING YUEL TO PROVIDE TIMELY :LIFT FOR JETS Regan has spent the past three years in Malaysia. After two seasons with powerhouse Selangor, he joined division-two club Sarawak United, captaining them to promotion. "My family was ready to come home and it was time," he said. "My club in Malaysia gained promotion into the top division, which was what they asked of me. But financially they couldn't continue to pay what was in my contract. I have a court case happening through FIFA to sort that out. "A-League teams would beat Malaysian teams mostly. There are a couple of teams in Malaysia, one in particular, who could walk into the A-League and quite possibly lift the trophy. "On a personal note, here the intensity that the boss wants at training and that the boys bring, is definitely higher than what I have been used to in the past three years. "Game day, is game day. "I have played a lot more football in the past three years than I have in the rest of my career. In front of 70,000 fans, I was marking strikers who had come directly from Europe, strikers who have played in the top divisions and are paid millions of dollars a year. "In terms of a battle and psychologically, I am more prepared now than I could ever be. "I'll be right. I'll find a way to win those battles. That's for sure." A Dudley junior, Regan came through the Jets youth system. He made his A-League debut in 2010 and had accumulated 68 appearances, including the last 10 as captain, before told he was surplus to requirements. He picked up a gig in Malaysia at second division club Negeri Sembilan before returning to the A-League a year later at Adelaide United, where he won the FFA Cup. "I didn't want to leave [the Jets] but when I look back now it may be the best thing that happened to me," Regan said. "Leaving Newcastle, playing abroad, leaving mum and dad and cutting the umbilical chord, it made me grow up. It is not always easy, but it made me a better person and made me a better player. "I am fitter now when I left the club at the age of 26." Regan was set to join Northern NSW club Charlestown Azzurri and reunite with friend and former Jets captain Nigel Boogaard. "I was ready to play in the NPL and had lined up a job with Joel Grenell at Sportsclique," he said "Then Arthur Papas sent a text and asked me to go for a coffee. Before I knew it I was having a coffee at Maitland Sportground (Jets training base) with boots in my hand. "We discussed football and my physical situation, given I had been away for a long while. I became the oldest trialist in world football." In the end, the opportunity to return to the big stage at home was impossible to turn down. "Walking out in front of friends and family is a massive thing," he said. "I want my kids to be at the stadium when I play. My eldest boy is five. He came out with me on the pitch in Adelaide. Walking out in front of friends and family is a massive thing," he said. "I want my kids to be at the stadium when I play. My eldest boy is five. He came out with me on the pitch in Adelaide. The youngest boy hasn't seen me play live because in Malaysia, games kick off at 9pm. Kids can't be up after 9pm or the next day is chaos." As for the future beyond this season: "I'm not getting any younger. I am 33. At the back experience is a big factor in how you play and how the team plays. "We will wait and see what eventuates over the next few months. For now it is one foot in front of the other."

