The two most recent Newcastle Rugby League premiers - Cessnock and Wests - will clash in the opening round of the 2022 competition. The match, revealed after the release of the men's first-grade draw on Wednesday, is one of four games set to be played on Saturday during the competition's opening round. Wyong Roos will host The Entrance Tigers in a Central Coast derby at Morry Breen Oval. Kurri Kurri Bulldogs are at home to Lakes United Seagulls, while Macquarie Scorpions will host South Newcastle Lions. Central Newcastle and Maitland Pickers play at St John Oval on Sunday. Wests claimed the 2019 title before Cessnock won an altered competition in 2020. The 2021 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The 2022 competition will be known as the Denton Engineering Cup.

