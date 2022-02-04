sport, fishing-and-boating, Silect 60, Rothfield, Mark, eco, kite, Boating, catamaran, sailing

While many motorboats remain loud and proud about their fossil-fuelled performance, there is a quiet e-revolution underway on our waterways. Craft such as the European-designed Silent 60 long-range cruising catamaran go about their business in a quiet, dignified and eco-friendly manner. Not only was the Silent the world's first ocean-going production vessel to be fully sustainable with renewable energy, sporting no fewer than 42 solar panels, the 60-footer has now pioneered the use of a kite sail. There are two different sizes of wing, a 9sq m and 13sq m, that supplement the dual 340kW electric motors. That means zero emission cruising for up to 100 nautical miles per day, and a range that's limited only by the sun and breeze. A storage locker under the foredeck houses the kite and its components, including an electric winch and short, collapsible mast. The kite is inflated then deployed overboard to drift away on the water surface. Pulling on the lines gets it airborne and once it reaches the optimal flight height, it begins to trace a figure 8 in the sky and pull the cat. Compared with a conventional sail, the kite flies in much higher altitudes and therefore gets steadier and stronger winds. It's efficient in under 10 knots, too, when it wouldn't make sense to try sailing a yacht of comparable size. Best results are achieved directly downwind. Under kite power with no engines on or propellers turning, boat speed is between 4 and 5 knots. With the electric motors switched on and drawing just 1kW each to reduce drag from the propellers, overall speed increased to 7 knots. That said, the easily-driven hull form with long waterline and reverse bow can reach 20 knots if needed. As you'd expect, the Silent 60's layout suits that of a true bluewater explorer, with ample headroom, an airy main saloon, and four guest cabins on the lower deck, including a spacious master suite. At the same time, electric outboards are leading the charge towards clean and quiet boating on some of Australia's best-known harbours, rivers and lakes, according to Nick Tyrrell from GoBoat Australia. He launched an electric hire boat fleet on Lake Burley Griffin in 2017 after seeing a similar operation in Stockholm. GoBoat has since expanded to five other sites across four capitals, including Cabarita on Sydney Harbour. "It's a boating experience that is quiet the entire time - the conversation and environment isn't drowned-out by a roaring petrol engine," Nick explains, with the company's Scandinavian-built Rand Picnic 18s running a Torqeedo Cruise 2.0 electric outboard. Power output is equivalent to a 5hp petrol outboard, however the GoBoats are mostly governed to around half of their potential output to keep speeds under licence limits. It also extends battery life. Torqeedo distributor Power Equipment has delivered more than 2000 Torqeedo motors since 2015. Also from Europe is the Magonis Wave e-550, a 5.5m bowrider that runs a full-electric 30kW Mag Power engine (equivalent to 40hp) and can reach a top speed of 22 knots (40kmh). Significantly, the hull was designed specifically for electric propulsion and not simply adapted, with careful weight distribution to accommodate the batteries. Displacement is just 335kg, obtained through a vacuum-infusion construction process dubbed Light X Pro. They don't say what the range is at top speed but you get 10 hours at 3 knots. An impressive feature is the instrumentation, which has been replaced by a suitably waterproofed 13in iPad. Meanwhile, the first ever electric-powered Duffy Boat to feature solar charging was unveiled at the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show in Florida late last month. The Duffy Bayshore 18 is a zero-emission, ultra-quiet, low-maintenance boat that now has the added benefit of being able to run at six knots without ever stopping for fuel. There's only one more sleep until a hardy bunch of sailors get almost no sleep in the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta on Lake Macquarie. Once again there are 24- and 12-hour races, along with long and short dashes for off-the-beach sailing craft. Registration will be held from 2-5pm Friday and 7.30-9.30am on Saturday at Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto. Briefing is at 9am on Saturday, while racing starts around 11am. COVID precautions have spurred organisers to make some changes to the 2022 social calendar. The traditional charity dinner held on the Friday preceding the regatta has been cancelled, as many people are self-regulating and not attending functions where there are crowds. The pre-regatta BBQ won't be held this year either to further minimise gatherings and reduce COVID risks. Competitors will still need to register and shirts will be available for sale - in addition to the one free shirt with your entry. Air ace Paul Bennett will again be performing a spectacular aerobatics display in front of the RMYC Toronto clubhouse at around 10 o'clock on Saturday morning. The Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta is a long-running charity fundraising event in support of the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and its Home Help Program. It has raised $470,000 in the 15 years it has been running and event organisers are hoping to surpass the half-million-dollar mark this year. Enter at rmyctoronto.com.au/hcw-race-entry.

