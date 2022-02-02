newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Jackson Baker wanted to put in a better performance against John John Florence but exited the Pipeline Pro having gained the "amazing experience" of facing the two-time world champion on his home break. The Merewether surfer, competing in the first contest of his debut year on the Championship Tour, was eliminated by the Hawaiian in the round of 32 on Wednesday. Florence landed a 360-aerial midway through the duo's heat to score 8.50 and leave Baker chasing two decent waves and 13.83 to advance. He then scored 6.07 to make it a near impossible task for Baker, who needed 14.57 to advance with only five minutes left to surf. Baker scored 2.67 on his opening wave and then posted a 2.73. He caught another two waves later in the heat but couldn't better his combined score of 5.40 in the four-to-six foot conditions. "I wanted to put on a better performance but that's the way it goes," Baker told the Newcastle Herald from Hawaii after the loss. "It was an amazing experience surfing a man-on-man heat with John out at pipe." World Surf League commentators commended Baker for making the round of 32 at Pipeline - his first contest on the Championship Tour and said his style would better suit the next contest location of Sunset Beach. Baker himself said he was "very excited" for the Sunset contest, which is scheduled to begin on February 11. "One of my favourite waves here and love surfing out there," Baker said. The 25-year-old was the only Novocastrian left in the contest after Morgan Cibilic was knocked out in the elimination round on Monday. Ryan Callinan did not compete due to a wrist injury. Kelly Slater stunned with a monster barrel to steal a win in the final seconds of his round of 16 heat to keep alive hopes of an eighth Pipeline title. The 11-time world champion, who celebrates his 50th birthday on February 11, managed to overcome wildcard local Barron Mamiya as the swell surged on Hawaii's famous North Shore break. With five seconds to go in their showdown Slater pulled into a huge barrel and came out the other side with arm aloft, his 9.23-point ride enough to progress to the quarter-finals. An emotional Slater embraced Mamiya on the beach afterwards. Slater faces Kanoa Igarashi next round. Callum Robson was Australia's last man standing on Wednesday but was knocked out by Brazil's Caio Ibelli in the round of 16. Earlier Robson (10.97 points) beat compatriot Ethan Ewing (10 points) with a late wave of 4.87 to advance to the round of 16. Owen Wright, Connor O'Leary and Pipeline specialist Jack Robinson were all eliminated earlier in the day in round of 32 action.

