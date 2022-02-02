Police release image of man allegedly involved in armed hold-up at East Maitland service station
Detectives investigating an armed hold-up at East Maitland have released CCTV vision depicting a hooded man wearing distinctive red shoes.
Police said a man armed with a rifle entered the service station on Newcastle Street about 10.15pm on January 4 and threatened a 27-year-old man who was working there.
The bandit threatened the employee, demanding cash and cigarettes, before leaving the scene in a westerly direction.
The service station attendant was not physically harmed.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist police.
Investigators are looking for a man described as being of solid build, between 160-165cm tall, with a dark complexion. He was caught on camera wearing dark-coloured clothing and red sneakers.
Anyone who may be able to assist investigators is urged to contact Maitland police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
