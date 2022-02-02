news, court-and-crime,

Detectives investigating an armed hold-up at East Maitland have released CCTV vision depicting a hooded man wearing distinctive red shoes. Police said a man armed with a rifle entered the service station on Newcastle Street about 10.15pm on January 4 and threatened a 27-year-old man who was working there. The bandit threatened the employee, demanding cash and cigarettes, before leaving the scene in a westerly direction. The service station attendant was not physically harmed. Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist police. Investigators are looking for a man described as being of solid build, between 160-165cm tall, with a dark complexion. He was caught on camera wearing dark-coloured clothing and red sneakers. Anyone who may be able to assist investigators is urged to contact Maitland police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/a5a09e0f-e228-4602-9933-152b78f8640e.jpg/r3_0_1238_698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg