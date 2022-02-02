news, national,

Merewether father and son Ty and Eddie Penshorn will appear in the grand finale of The Voice: Generations on Wednesday night. The pair performed the Jet track, Are You Gonna Be My Girl in the show's battle round on Tuesday night on Prime7. They won the round and qualified for the grand finale, which will be broadcast on Wednesday night at 7.30pm. The grand finale will feature four acts. You can vote for the Newcastle duo until 8.20pm. Ty, a professional musician who has been part of Newcastle's music scene for 30 years, was overwhelmed by the support. "Everyone's been so nice. I'm just a very proud dad," Ty said. Eddie, 11, went to school on Wednesday at The Junction Primary - where he's in Year 6 - as quite the rock star. He and his dad performed Fleetwood Mac's Go Your Own Way in their blind audition on Monday night, which prompted all four judges - Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora and Keith Urban - to turn their chairs in support. They chose Keith Urban as their coach and it was the country music star who chose the Jet song for the pair to sing. It must be said, Ty and Eddie looked very rock and roll with their black leather jackets and stylish hair. "He's pushed us hard into the rock corner," Ty said. "We're rocking as hard as we can, but we do like all kinds of music. I don't wear full leathers when I go to Coles," he quipped. Ty's old schoolmates are undoubtedly jealous of his full head of hair. "Not only do I have hair, but it's not grey," Ty said. "The mates I went to school with tell me I must be dying it." Eddie was looking a bit like Eddie Vedder or Eddie Van Halen with his long hair. Ty said the kids of Eddie's generation aren't big fans of '90s grunge rock. "I can see why. It was a pretty depressing lot of music that came out of that," he said, referring to the likes of Pearl Jam and Nirvana. "When the kids listen to Queen and AC/DC, their faces light up. They love that and The Beatles." Eddie only took up the six-string guitar during the first lockdown of the pandemic. He previously played bass in a school band. "He found a Paul Stanley signature kid's guitar," Ty said. It was a fitting purchase because Ty took Eddie to see KISS perform live at Newcastle Entertainment Centre when he was five. It was the first live gig the youngster had seen. "He taught himself. He did not come out of the room for 13 hours until he could play [KISS song] Detroit Rock City. "He has a natural ear that's for sure. I have the same. It's where you hear notes and slide into the right ones."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AijacentBN9GedHCvcASxG/a5e85a36-8002-4013-a0eb-7d25abbcd723.jpg/r0_331_2700_1857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg