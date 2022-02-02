sport, local-sport,

VALENTINO Yuel is "buzzing" after netting his first international goal and Jets coach Arthur Papas may unleash the amped-up winger against the Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday. After making his debut for South Sudan off the bench in a 3-0 loss to Uzbekistan in Dubai last Friday (AEST), Yuel coupled a maiden start with a goal in a 2-1 defeat to Jordan on Tuesday morning (AEST). The 27-year-old jumped straight on a plane back to Australia and, although he hasn't trained with the Jets, Papas is tempted to throw him straight in. "We are looking forward to having Val back," Papas said. "He scored his first international goal, which was a proud moment for him and his family. "He has come back with enthusiasm and energy and the buzz of scoring his first international goal. I don't know how it went in but he was extremely happy. "Jordan are a strong country in Asian football. He has played against Uzbekistan and Jordan now. He will be better for that experience. Hopefully he can bring that back to the team." Yuel, who has scored three goals in five appearances for the Jets this campaign, will training lightly on on Thursday morning before Papas makes a call on his involvement. "We looked after him because of travel, time zones and all those things," the coach said. "He will do a little bit of work tomorrow morning to make sure there is no issues and then he will be up for selection." Papas said the majority of the players had pulled up well from the 2-1 defeat to Adelaide on Sunday - their first game in six weeks. "We have had a heavy focus on recovery, freshening them up physically and mentally," he said. "We had a good session on Wednesday. A short session but really god intensity. "They moved really well and we are optimistic that there will not be too many changes." In-form striker Beqa Mikeltadze was replaced with severe cramp late against Adelaide. He has trained this week but Papas will take a cautious approach with the Georgian international. "Getting through this return to play period over the next two weeks, it is critical for us not to blow out with any injuries," he said. "Beqa had little setback during the six-week break and probably wasn't at the same level physically as everyone else. "He is available, but in the first two weeks we don't want to make any calls we consider to be risky and could compromise us for the rest of the season." The Roar have played four games in the past two weeks and are coming off a 3-0 shutdown of Western Sydney. "They have improved," Papas said. "It looks like the break served them well. They have worked on a few things and come back stronger. "They are mobile and have some really creative players. They make a lot of forward runs. If we are not in a position to press aggressively, we have to be compact and not making it easy for them to find space in the middle of the ground. "We also think there are areas where we can hurt them."

