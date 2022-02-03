news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged with operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol after falling overboard and being rescued by police on the Central Coast. Police said the man was operating an aluminium runabout boat at Brisbane Water off Koolewong about 5pm on Wednesday when he fell into the water while on a video call with family. Emergency services were called to the scene. With the assistance of a member of the public, police boarded his vessel and conducted a large water search with the help of the Marine Area Command. The 26-year-old Woy Woy man was found adrift off Point Clare. The man was rescued and breath tested, returning a positive result. He was arrested and taken to Woy Woy Police Station, where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.168. The 26-year-old was charged with operating a vessel with high range PCA. He will face Gosford Local Court on April 7. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

