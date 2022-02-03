news, local-news,

Brodie Jones surprised himself playing 22 matches for the Knights last season but the confidence-boosting year has left him craving a starting spot in 2022. Jones was a standout for the Knights in 2021, filling a number of holes when required and finishing the year as a fully-fledged NRL player. He mostly came off the bench, but played an average 39.6 minutes per game last season including at least 70 minutes in each of the five games he started. After what he himself labelled a "breakout season", Jones - who mainly featured in the second row - is hoping to step up again in 2022. "My goal is to be pushing for that 13 now," Jones said. "Or 17 of course, I want to be in that 17 week-in, week-out like last year. But I don't want to take a step backwards and a step forward would be to be in the starting side as much as possible." With Sauaso Sue suspended for the opening two rounds, Jones is in the mix with the likes of Tyson Frizell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Mitchell Barnett to start in the three positions at the rear of the forward pack. Phoenix Crossland has also been training at lock in a move to have him potentially play a similar role to that of Connor Watson last season. Jones, who played lock or front row until he "hit about 18, 19 and then started to learn back row", preferences a starting spot over which position he plays. "It's probably the most competitive it's been in a little while for both back row and lock," he said. "I've been bouncing between the two [in training] with the disruption of a few players being out. So whether I play lock or back row, I'm not really fussed. I just want to be playing footy." Reflecting on his 2021 season, Jones said he was surprised at the amount of game time he received - adding 22 appearances to the seven he achieved the year prior. "I was pretty surprised to be named in the 17 for round one," he admitted. "I wasn't expecting it, I was expecting to have to play cup and push my way in that way. I definitely think it was a breakout season." In his only third appearance of the year, Jones was called off the bench just six minutes into his side's round-six clash with Cronulla to play right centre. Not wanting to let his teammates down in the unfamiliar position, the Cessnock junior produced the game of his career to help the Knights to a thrilling 26-22 win. Jones said the match, which included his first NRL try, set the tone for his season. "I played more times probably out of position than in position but it doesn't really bother me, I just go out there to try and win and it sort of worked out for me," he said. "I didn't play many minutes at the start of the year and then I had a good game against the Sharks and then it all sort of happened so quickly. It was pretty overwhelming to be honest at that point in the season." Jones said jumping from playing about 20 minutes to starting three-straight games from round 13 "took a toll". "My body sort of went into a bit of shock mode," he said. "But I'll be more prepared for that this year and know what to expect now." Jones said Tyson Frizell, who he replaced, was a big help during his run of starting matches, mentoring with "game awareness" and "all those little things you wouldn't pick up without someone telling you".

