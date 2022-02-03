Angus Thurgate strike lifts Newcastle off bottom spot in 2-1 win over Brisbane

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A stinging strike from Angus Thurgate lifted Newcastle to a 2-1 win over Brisbane and off the bottom of the A-League ladder on Thursday night at a rain-swept McDonald Jones Stadium. Thurgate hit a powerful, low strike from the top of the penalty area and into the bottom corner of goal in the 70th minute, putting the Jets back in front after a Roar equaliser in the 64th. Brisbane substitute Juan Lescano made it 1-1 when his shot deflected off the leg of a diving Jordan Elsey and wrong-footed keeper Jack Duncan. The Jets had led with an own goal from keeper Macklin Freke in the 22nd minute. Newcastle were in last place before the match, with as many as four games in hand on higher-placed teams, but the win took them to ninth on eight points, ahead of Brisbane on goals, after seven matches. Jets skipper Matt Jurman was proud of the comeback effort after the 2-1 loss to Adelaide on Sunday in which they conceded two late goals. "We were very disappointed after the last game but it was good to have a quick turnaround. We forgot about it quickly and tonight we got three points, so very happy," Jurman said. "It was tough to come back after six weeks without a game [because of COVID postponements], so for us to come back and slowly get our match fitness back, that was most important tonight, and the boys showed a lot of grind." Fortune favoured Newcastle in the first half as the woodwork helped them take the lead at one end then denied Brisbane at the other. The Jets were ahead when Savvas Siatravanis' scuffed left-foot strike was touched on to the post by a diving Macklin Freke only to rebound onto the sprawled keeper and into goal. Roar had a chance to equalise from the spot in the 37th minute after a video review revealed Thurgate had pulled back Nikola Mileusnic at a free kick. However, Brisbane captain Jay O'Shea hooked his penalty into the post and out. Down 1-0, Brisbane looked the more likely to score after the break and were just wide with chances from half-time substitute Lescano (55th minute) and Mileusnic (59th) before the equaliser came. Newcastle then came to life as Siatravanis had a shot knocked wide by Freke a minute before Thurgate struck his stunning winner. Towering striker Eli Babalj made his starting debut for the Jets after the loss of leading scorer Beqa Mikeltadze to injury following the loss to Adelaide. Recent Jets addition Taylor Regan came off the bench in the 89th minute in his return appearance for his hometown club. Newcastle back up against Perth Glory on Wednesday night in Wollongong.

