news, local-news, This That Newcastle, This That

THIS THAT Newcastle has announced a new show date of Saturday, March 12, at Wickham Park. The show was scheduled for Saturday, February 26. The original musie line-up is unchanged, except for Polish Club, who will not be able to play Newcastle. The talent includes Illy, Hayden James, WHAT SO NOT, Client Liaison, Dune Rats, Jack River, Badrapper vs Luude, Budjerah, Confidence Man, Crooked Colours, Enschway, Kobie Dee, Kota Banks, Mallrat, Pacific Avenue, San Cisco, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Chats, Waax, Wafia and Yng Martyr. Additions to the line-up are expected to be announced in coming days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/324VkdtvqnBSp7aYw6KyqmM/72a38525-4537-4044-a6b3-28fa3e38278e.jpg/r0_201_3976_2447_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg