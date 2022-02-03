news, local-news,

Hunter voters have backed green energy technologies to secure their long-term economic future in a poll that may give an insight into voter's priorities at the upcoming federal election. The poll of more than 2000 people in metropolitan NSW and Queensland found more than 60 per cent of respondents considered renewable energy sources like wind, solar and renewable hydrogen to be a better source of new jobs, compared to coal and gas. More than 80 per cent of respondents in the Climate Council-commissioned survey also said they approved of government investments in renewable energy industrial precincts. The survey results echo those of a YouGov poll of more than 15,000 voters, conducted for the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) last August. The survey revealed a groundswell of voters prioritising climate change as a key election issue in response to longer droughts and heat waves, bushfires and damaging floods. The survey revealed 58 per cent of the voters surveyed in the Seat of Hunter, 63 per cent in Shortland, 68 per cent in Newcastle and 59 per cent in Paterson said climate change was an important consideration in their voting preference. Likewise, 64 per cent of the voters surveyed in Hunter, 64 per cent in Shortland, 71 per cent in Newcastle and 64 per cent in Paterson said the government should do more on climate change. Federal Labor, which earlier this week announced a plan to run the Kurri Kurri gas-fired peaker on green hydrogen if elected, is seeking to tap into the strong appetite for renewables. A majority of those polled also believe that if Australia increased efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, it would generate positive economic benefits for Australian businesses. Economist and Climate Councillor Nicki Hutley said the survey highlighted wide community support for government investment in new, clean industries that will future-proof jobs. "There is a huge opportunity for the historical coal and gas heartlands of NSW and Queensland to grasp the economic rewards of the global zero emission transformation, and the people see this," she said. Next Economy chief executive Dr Amanda Cahill said regional areas were crying out for support from government to help them diversify their economies. "This poll reaffirms what I've been hearing on the ground. Workers, businesses and investors are ready to take advantage of the opportunities in the new economy, but they need the government to back them in with clear targets and regional development funding." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UfX4XDhNMhVpTbjzWZdknP/7c8f84c0-3eed-497d-966d-35ada2146fa1.jpg/r2_52_1016_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg