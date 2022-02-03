Trainer Clayton Harmey eyes more Newcastle success

sport, local-sport,

Clayton Harmey will ramp up his push to hit 1000th career wins this season when he sends another strong team to Newcastle Paceway on Friday night. The Cessnock trainer, who has 928 career wins, claimed last year's Newcastle premiership, racking up 53 victories and 64 placings at the track for 618 points. Next best was Louth Park's Darren Elder on 436. Harmey had 74 wins all up last season and has seven from 30 starters this year, including three last Friday at Newcastle. He has a strong hand in four of the nine races on Friday night. In the first, Skyfall Benchmark starts his 3YO campaign after last racing in the group 1 Breeders Challenge final in October. Harmey also has Kudos Mason, Comet Crusader, Shanks For Coming and Acoltnamedsu in the race but he expects Skyfall Benchmark to come back stronger as he builds towards the NSW Derby and Bathurst Gold Chalice. "Skyfall Benchmark has proven he can race against the good ones," Harmey said. "I think he's come back better but he will need the run." Kayla Maguire has a tricky draw but top form in the fourth, where Harmey also has Johnson Step and Huey Lewis. "Drawing inside the second line makes it difficult but she's racing well, winning four from four," he said of Kayla Maguire. "She was first up last week for 11 weeks, without a trial, and won fairly well. That would have only brought her on." He said Abdicate was his best chance of three in the third, while Home And Dry, which also had gate one, should win the last. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/fb4d0d22-e5f8-47ed-bf22-33ba70d4e353.jpg/r297_635_1319_1212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg