Catholic Health Australia has called on the federal government to adopt a new definition of "fully vaccinated" as booster rates lag in parts of the Hunter. CHA manager of health policy Alex Lynch said on Thursday that states were "misleading" the community by reporting "fully vaccinated" rates of more than 95 per cent when less than half of the adult population had received a third shot. Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a television interview on Thursday that he was waiting for the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation to decide whether to change the definition. But Mr Lynch said Mr Hunt should make the call immediately given it was clear two doses lose effectiveness over several months. "Health authorities are struggling to convince Australians to go out and get their booster, and part of this is surely because people feel complacent when they see such impressive headline figures," he said. "A huge contributor to the speed of vaccination last year was people feeling responsibility for getting low rates to climb. "We need to put that impetus on society once again." Data from the Australian Immunisation Register show more than 46 per cent of eligible people over 18 in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie had received a third dose by January 30. The NSW average was 43.7 per cent. Other parts of the Hunter have been much slower in taking up the booster shots, which are given at least three months after a second dose. Cessnock (34.2 per cent), Muswellbrook (35), Singleton (35.5), Maitland (37.6) and Dungog (42.5) were behind the state average while Port Stephens (45.2) and Upper Hunter (44.5) were slightly ahead. "A truly fully vaccinated community, with three doses for all who are eligible, will help alleviate pressure on our hospitals and start getting us back to normal," Mr Lynch said. "The minister does not need to wait on further advice from ATAGI and nor should he." Hunter New England Health reported on Thursday that its hospitals were treating 53 COVID-19 patients, the fewest since January 2. The district reported 1636 new positive tests, the same number as the day before, and the death of a Lake Macquarie woman in her 80s. NSW hospitals are treating 2578 COVID patients, the fewest since January 16. The intensive care COVID case load is down to 160, the lowest level since January 10.

