Nutri-Grain ironman: Redhead's Daniel Collins fights back to defend top-10 series spot

REDHEAD's Daniel Collins fought back from a mistake in the brutal survival format to strengthen his top-10 position in round three of the Nutri-Grain ironman series on Thursday at Kurrawa. Collins was seventh in the eight-man decider to move to outright seventh on the standings after sharing that position heading into the third of six rounds. The remaining three rounds will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Kurrawa. The top 10 at the end of the series qualify for next summer's competition. Collins' position was under threat in race two on Thursday when he was forced back through the field in race two after running into a marker buoy. After finishing eighth in race one to make the top-14 cut, Collins was challenging for the lead in the opening board leg of race two when he misjudged the first turn and hit in the buoy, pushing him to near last. Needing to make the top eight to qualify for the final, Collins was 11th out of the board and into the ski. He rose to 10th heading into the finishing swim leg and showed his prowess in the water to take sixth and qualify. In the decider, Collins was last in the opening ski leg but improved a spot over the swim and board. Swansea-Belmont's Kye Taylor was 13th in the first two races to miss the decider. The series rookie, who won the under-19 Next Gen competition last summer, is 13th in the rankings with 23.5 points, 13 behind Collins. Defending champion Ali Day remained undefeated in the series with a dominant performance in the final, while Harriet Brown won the ironwoman race. The remaining round formats are super sprint (Friday), specialist (Saturday) and survival (Sunday).

