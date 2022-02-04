newsletters, editors-pick-list, University of Newcastle, Green-star, Q Building

The University of Newcastle's brand-new Q Building has been certified with the first Six Green Star rating in regional New South Wales. The $25 million building at the new Honeysuckle City Campus uses 100 per cent renewable energy and features 104 solar panels, energy and water efficient fittings, and tinted windows that automatically adjust as outside conditions change. As the first multi-storey timber building in Newcastle, the internal structure was built using sustainably sourced timber to capture carbon rather than produce it, and create minimal waste. The world leading 'Design and As Built' rating recognises the building followed through on its design, with a 96 per cent recycling rate during construction, and is set to continue as sustainable while in use. The Green Building Council of Australia launched the green star ratings system in 2003 to encourage sustainable buildings and places. With over 3000 green star certified projects, the new building has received the highest possible rating in a first for regional New South Wales. Green Building Council of Australia Chief Executive Officer Davina Rooney said the new building is testimony to the University's commitment to sustainability. "With innovation at its core from the outset, it certainly sets the benchmark for future developments of this kind." As a six star rated building, the council has recognised its positive contribution to the community and environment. University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said the new status has set the bar for future buildings. "From here on, all new University buildings will be designed and built for 6 Star 'Design and As Built' rating, which is a significant step on the road toward the University being carbon neutral by 2025." The University put in hard work and funds in the hopes to achieve a six star building by 2025, under a funding partnership between the New South Wales Government, the University and the City of Newcastle's Hunter Innovation Project. Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the new building leads the city in achieving emission reduction targets. "Our city's Climate Action Plan (2021-2025) sets out a roadmap for achieving emission reduction, to support a future net-zero emission Newcastle. "It is great to see another Newcastle institution committed to sustainability and sharing City of Newcastle's vision for being known as a liveable, sustainable, inclusive global city."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163574980/9cc46256-e73c-40ea-9cef-137099918941.jpg/r20_443_8277_5108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg