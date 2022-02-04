news, court-and-crime,

A MAN has been charged following a police operation in the Hunter on Thursday. Officers from Hunter Valley Police District attended a home on Brunker Street at Kurri Kurri about 9.20am as part of ongoing inquiries into domestic violence offences. Police attempted to speak to a man at the address who allegedly fled the scene on foot before he was arrested a short distance away with the assistance of officers attached to the Northern Region Domestic Violence Arrest Team. The 35-year-old man was taken to Cessnock Police Station before being taken to Cessnock Hospital for assessment of minor injuries unrelated to his arrest. Once released, he was returned to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), common assault and three counts of destroying or damaging property (DV). The Weston man appeared at Cessnock Local Court later on Thursday, where he was refused bail. He will face court again next Wednesday.

