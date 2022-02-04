news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged with drug offences after police found almost 40 cannabis plants at a Stroud home this week. The arrest came after officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended the residence on Wednesday in relation to an unrelated traffic incident. Upon arrival, police saw several cannabis plants in a detached shed next to the home. Officers spoke with a 46-year-old man who gave police consent to conduct a search of the home, where it is alleged police located and seized 39 cannabis plants of varying maturity and approximately 3kg of cannabis leaf. Following inquiries, a 26-year-old man presented himself to Raymond Terrace Police Station later that day, where he was arrested and charged with cultivating a prohibited plant and possessing a prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday.

