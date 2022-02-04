Three arrests over string of Hunter hold-ups

news, court-and-crime,

Three men have been arrested by the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives who are investigating a spate of armed robberies in the Hunter. Last month, investigations began regarding a series of armed hold-ups under Strike Force Conge. Detectives were assisted throughout the investigations by officers attached to Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter police districts. A total of 14 incidents are being investigated by strike force detectives, including: Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives executed five search warrants at properties in Maryland, Horseshoe Bend, Metford, Tenambit and Tamworth, from 6am today. A 21-year-old man was arrested at Tamworth and taken to Tamworth Police Station. An 18-year-old Horseshoe Bend man was arrested at a home at Largs and taken to Newcastle Police Station. Meanwhile, a third man - aged 19 - was arrested at Maryland and taken to Waratah Police Station. All three are expected to be charged as investigations under Strike Force Conge continue. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/fdc696e6-958c-47ab-8797-2b0c62e2bc15.jpg/r0_175_5130_3073_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg