Election diary: Libs' phantom texter pushes PM's buttons

news, local-news,

Liberals were left scratching their heads this week over the identity of the "current Liberal cabinet minister" who allegedly called Scott Morrison a "complete psycho" in texts with Gladys Berejiklian two years ago. The texts were leaked to Ten political editor Peter van Onselen, who duly read them out to the PM during his appearance at the National Press Club on Tuesday. PVO said Berejiklian had called Morrison a "horrible, horrible person" in one text, leaving Liberals to ponder which cabinet ministers were close enough to the then-premier to engage in such an exchange and were known to be no fan of the PM. The person also had to be close enough to Berejiklian for her to feel comfortable responding in such a manner. All eyes turned to NSW treasurer Matt Kean, a critic of Morrison when he was environment minister, but he denied being involved. Van Onselen then clarified that the texts came from a federal cabinet minister. Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher are factionally aligned with Berejiklian in NSW, but neither is regarded as the leaking kind. Both have denied involvement, and Payne was sitting beside the PM at the Press Club. As Christian Porter discovered a year ago, it usually doesn't take Twitter and the political class long to identify "anonymous" MPs named in media reports. Indeed, Barnaby Joyce suggested the texter should come clean because their identity would inevitably be exposed. But, in this case, the MP's anonymity has been preserved for now. "Usually with these sorts of episodes it's quite easy to pin it on, it's very obvious, you know," one Liberal insider said. "This one not so much." The identity of the leaker is also a captivating question for the Libs. The obvious answer is either of the two people sending the texts. Berejiklian said on Tuesday that she had "no recollection of such messages". It is no surprise the drama emanated from NSW, where Morrison's representative on the Liberal state executive, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, has ruffled feathers by allegedly blocking pre-selections in crucial seats. One Nation is holding a meet-and-greet with candidates at Beresfield Bowlo on Saturday afternoon. Paterson candidate Neil Turner last month sent out an email invitation to the event saying "UNVACCINATED MOST WELCOME!", but this line has been deleted from subsequent invitations. The gathering will give ON supporters the chance to meet their new "local" candidates for Newcastle (Mark Watson), Paterson, Shortland (Quintin King), Calare (Stacey Whittaker) and Hume (Rebecca Thomspon). The Libs' Shortland candidate, Nell McGill, says she and Paterson candidate Brooke Vitnell have written to the state and federal health ministers in an attempt to restore full funding for GP Access in the Hunter. The service's co-founder, Dr Annette Carruthers, stood beside Anthony Albanese in Toronto last month and described funding cuts to the program as a "travesty". Speaking at last week's announcement of state and federal grants to help build an expanded Newcastle Art Gallery, McGill said she and Vitnell "support the reinstatement of that funding". One candidate not at the gallery announcement was the Nats' Hunter hopeful, James Thomson, who was at home with COVID-19. Thomson said the virus had "knocked me around" but he was on the mend. He said he was disappointed to miss the gallery media event, where Nats leader Barnaby Joyce loomed large, as he had advocated for the funding and the project was "fantastic for the region". Labor's Paterson candidate, Meryl Swanson, missed Albo's visit because she had COVID at the time. United Australia Party launched its Shortland campaign with a "members only" event on Tuesday night at Speers Point Park. Ken Maxwell is leading the charge for UAP in Pat Conroy's electorate, though the party appears loath to advertise the fact on social media or anywhere else online. Meanwhile, party leader Craig Kelly announced on Friday that he would appoint Clive Palmer treasurer if UAP formed government. Good to know.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TFWurqJd3WWgt5tunziPf4/aa277bcb-cee2-4c72-82a3-7d017d9fe86f.jpg/r0_294_4300_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg