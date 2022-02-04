Newcastle races: Annabel Neasham import hunts back-to-back wins

sport, local-sport,

Promising European stayer Forever You, these days in the Warwick Farm stable of Annabel Neasham, has bright prospects in the class 1 and maiden plate (2350m) at Newcastle on Saturday. The four-year-old, a daughter of champion sire Galileo, has had only three starts - all in Australia. She debuted in a 1350m Beaumont maiden and stormed home from near last to get within a length of victory on Boxing Day. Second-up at Wyong on January 8, Forever You contested a 1600m maiden and the performance was an eye-catcher. She was last on the home turn, and down the short straight she sprouted wings to finish third, less than a length from the winner. Last start at Kembla on January 22, Forever You struck a heavy track, stepped up to a more suitable 2000m and bolted in by 2.8 lengths. Her breeding suggests the 2350m won't be a problem and the soft draw should allow her to settle in the first half of the field. Neasham's other Newcastle runner is former Victorian Read My Future, which won his only start, on the Ballarat synthetic, by five lengths in May last year. Since joining the stable, he has had three trials, including two in December at Warwick Farm. On Saturday he contests the class 1 Handicap (1500m). John O'Shea-trained Ruinart is well placed in the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1400m). In September the three-year-old turned in an outstanding performance when she came from last on the turn to finish third. First-up at Canterbury on January 21, Ruinart finished powerfully when runner-up at the night meeting. She has drawn nicely and will appreciate the extra trip and long straight. Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou have two well-fancied runners at Newcastle. Flying Crazy, a talented three-year-old, was beaten only one and a quarter lengths first-up in a very strong race at Randwick on January 22. Last preparation he won a Kensington maiden on debut and followed that up with placings at Hawkesbury and on the Kensington track. The spacious track and long straight are ideal. The Ryan-Alexiou partnership has the New Zealand-bred Adulting in the class 1 handicap (1500m). The mare was an easy first-up winner on this track on January 19 on a soft surface. A firmer track would be more suitable and so is the longer trip. Adulting is raced by the Hunter-based Australian Bloodstock. Expect improvement from Scone galloper Steplee in the final event, a benchmark 68 Handicap (1400m). In the Rod Northam stable, Steplee has had four starts for two wins and a second. He won races by big spaces at Scone and Muswellbrook in July and had no luck when midfield at Rosehill first-up on January 8. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/72b2234c-63e8-4671-84c7-1bc3cb513eb6.jpg/r2385_1049_3664_1772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg