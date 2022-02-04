news, local-news,

University will have their captain and two country reps back for their clash with Waratah-Mayfield but the trio's return isn't the boost it should be with three other players set to miss the game should it go ahead today. Josh Bennett and Nathan Hudson, who played in the NSW Country Championships last weekend, return for uni as does captain Andrew Harriott who was out last week with COVID. But the side will be without Tom O'Neill and Tom Fitzgerald, who are isolating, along with Grant Stewart who suffered an injury in last week's loss to Charlestown. Harriott, who pulled out of the Country Championships campaign to play first-grade against Charlestown only to miss the game with COVID, said the loss could cost his side in the race to the finals. University will also be without first-class cricketer Grant Stewart for the rest of the season after he injured a quad in the game and is set to return to England. However Harriott was focusing on the positives and said the return of lead bowler Bennett and all-rounder Hudson was "massive". "Bennett's up there in the wicket-taking overall and he has got two hat tricks already this year," he said. "So he's obviously key and Nathan Hudson's bowling has been pretty phenomenal, so it's very handy to have those two back. "Hudo will strengthen the batting line-up as well." Both University and Waratah-Mayfield are reaching must-win territory in order to reach the finals. With four rounds left, University sit in seventh on 33 points with Waratah-Mayfield a spot behind on 28. "It's pretty crucial for every game from now on for us, we sort of need to win [every game]," Harriott said. Waratah-Mayfield captain Alex Taylor was expecting the game to be washed out but said he and two others were not able to take part. He believes his side certainly aren't out of finals contention but said there could be some surprise results given the impact of COVID. "It won't necessarily be the stronger teams in the final four, I think someone will just crawl in and hopefully it will be us," he said. Elsewhere, Newcastle City take on Merewether and captain Mitch Nesbitt said his side were hoping to shore up their finals prospects with a victory at Townson Oval. "It's not do or die but obviously you want to get the win so you're not relying on other results," he said. "We've got a bit of a tough run home and don't want to stab ourselves in the foot this week." Nesbitt said three players would miss the game with either COVID or injury. "Probably the biggest out is Angus McTaggart, he's just got a big of a niggle," he said. In other games Cardiff-Boolaroo host leaders Wests, Belmont take on Stockton, Hamilton-Wickham play Wallsend and Charlestown tackle Toronto.

