Merewether welcome test of depth in Australian Boardriders Battle national final

Club legend Luke Egan believes one of the keys to Merewether's amazing success in developing junior talent will be on show this weekend when a young line-up is "thrown in the deep end" at the Australian Boardriders Battle national final at Newcastle. Merewether Surfboard Club and a local trials winner, decided on Saturday morning, will represent the region when 24 of the nation's best surfing clubs come to Newcastle for the final for the sixth consecutive time. In that period, Ryan Callinan, Morgan Cibilic and Jackson Baker have played major roles for Merewether in the tag-team competition before going on to qualify for the championship tour. The most stunning rise was Cibilic in 2019, when he inspired a team missing Callinan and Baker (injured) to the national title before qualifying for the CT that year. The CT trio will be missing for Merewether this weekend, as will Mitchel Ross, Jackson Brent, Jake Sylvester and Zack McMahon because of work or injury. Stepping up into the open men's positions will be Mikey Clayton-Brown, who was the team's junior surfer in 2019, and Luke Hamilton. Philippa Anderson, another 2019 member, gives them experience in the women's spot, alongside Amelie Bourke. Travis Lynch fills the masters (over 35) role, while Josh Levey and Ollie Ryssenbeek are the juniors. Egan, a former world title runner-up, is listed as a reserve open and masters competitor for the final, but is likely to retain his coaching position beachside. It was a role he played in 2019 and he was excited to again guide the club's talent and see who would stand tall. "The depth of Merewether at the moment is phenomenal," Egan said. "The committee decided a few years ago that the success the club's had, we'd try and use that to grow the younger members and the ones who have potential to maybe make a career out of it. Just to support them as much as possible. "I remember getting my first start in a teams event and competing against older guys, getting thrown in the deep end. It's a huge part of growing and learning. "The contest is streamed now and you're broadcast around the world, so it's really good, and you find out pretty quick who can perform in those arenas. "Morgan is a perfect example of that. He started representing the club and got a taste for it and the rest is history. Jacko, Ryan, all these guys would say that what we're doing this weekend, throwing the young guys in, helped them get where they are today." Egan, who lives in Cronulla, has competed for the club in the ABB and was ready to step in if needed, but he was also glad just to stay involved as a coach. "I've been representing the club since I was about 12 and I'm 53 now," he said. "Even though I've lived in different parts of Australia and around the world, I've always stayed with the Merewether Surfboard Club. It was such an integral part of life early days, so it's easy for me to turn up and mix with all the younger crew now and just give them some advice."

