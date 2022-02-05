sport, local-sport,

The Hunter Hurricanes women are hoping to have pivotal player Belle Humby back while the men are without injured centre-back Jake Robinson for their Australian Water Polo League clashes with Sydney University in Sydney on Sunday. Both Hunter teams are out for improvement after losing their first five games in a tough start to the 2022 season last week. It will be the second time in a week they have faced the Lions. The Hunter men lost 11-6 to Sydney Uni at Lambton Pool last Sunday and the women were beaten 13-2. Hurricanes men's coach Daniel Marsden conceded not posting a win from their first five games, played in as many days, was "not the greatest start", but he was encouraged by some promising signs against the Lions in their last outing. "If we can build on that and get to where we were at the end of last year then we've got a good chance to win the majority of our games moving forward, which will then probably still keep us in the hunt for finals," Marsden said. The absence of Robinson due to a knee injury "hurts" but Marsden hoped to have him back for the Sydney Super League finals the following weekend. Hurricanes women's coach Renae Burdack was hopeful Humby, a dominant field player for Hunter, would be back to boost his young and relatively inexperienced squad after missing the last Lions encounter due to COVID. He also wanted to see his side taking their chances on goal. "We've got some specific things we want to work on, with our six-on-five attack in particular," Burdack said. "We created a lot of opportunities last Sunday against Sydney Uni, who are a really good team. We got the opportunities, we just couldn't score the goals, so we've done a lot of work on that during the week and hopefully we can improve our conversion rate there. "We got blown away in the first quarter and the girls were probably a bit overwhelmed. After that first quarter it looked like a close game of water polo. We just couldn't score." The Hurricanes women play at 4pm and the men at 5.15pm. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/04befefa-cc97-48ac-84c9-8b34d8b187ea.jpg/r1969_700_4232_1979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg