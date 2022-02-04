coronavirus,

Another Hunter resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the region's death toll during the pandemic to 73. Hunter New England Health reported on Friday that 57 COVID-19 patients were receiving care in the district's hospitals, up from 53 the previous day, and four were in intensive care. A woman in her seventies from the Singleton local government area was among 31 people to die of the disease in NSW. The health district recorded 1358 positive tests in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, down from 1636 the previous day. Only South Western Sydney Local Health District, with 1362, surpassed the Hunter for positive tests. Across the state, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped from 2578 to 2494 and ICU numbers remained steady at 160. The daily count of positive tests was 10,698, down almost 2000 on the day before.

