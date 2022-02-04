Nutri-Grain Ironman: Daniel Collins climbs series rankings

sport, local-sport,

Daniel Collins rose two places to fifth in the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series with a late dash to come sixth in round four on Friday at Kurrawa on the Gold Coast. In wind-blown conditions, the Redhead ironman set up the result in the super sprint format with a strong opening swim leg, which had him third heading into the ski. He dropped to fifth for the closing board leg then was locked in a tight battle with Kiwi Joe Collins, who he edged out in the sprint up the beach to claim sixth place. Defending champion Ali Day remained undefeated in the series. Collins was ninth in the earlier seeding race, which decided the order of a staggered start in the main event. The result lifted Collins from seventh to fifth on 51.5 points, four points ahead of next best Finn Askew. Collins moved from joint seventh to outright seventh on Thursday with a seventh placing in the gruelling survival format and he is now in a solid position to keep his top 10 spot and qualify for next summer's series. Swansea-Belmont's Kye Taylor was 12th on Friday after making up ground following an 18th place in the seeding race. The series rookie, who won the under-19 Next Gen competition last summer to qualify, was 13th on Friday and 15th overall heading into the weekend. Competition wraps up with a specialist round Saturday and another survival event Sunday. In the ironwoman race, Harriet Brown claimed her third round of the series. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/665acc14-cdd7-4b16-b7c2-d88244a45165.jpg/r0_75_4008_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg