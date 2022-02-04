Explosive talent ready to fire at The Gardens

sport, local-sport,

Heddon Greta trainer Daniel Flanagan will have one eye on the new 600m regional series when Explosive Venom strives for back-to-back wins at the distance at The Gardens on Saturday night. Explosive Venom will contest race five from box three, fresh from a 10-length win last week. That broke a run of nine defeats - all over shorter trips - which came after four wins in a row. Flanagan hoped the return to form would have her in the hunt for the regional series, which has a $125,000 first-prize final at Dubbo on March 19. "She had no luck in her races and had been drawing bad boxes," Flanagan said of the losing streak. "She was coming out and getting belted straight away. But she's been trialling really good and she just needed a bit of clear running early." Her main rival on Saturday night will be the Jason Mackay-trained Cool Bourbski, which holds the 715m Gardens record. "If [Explosive Venom] can begin and be left alone to the winning post, she's going to be hard to beat," Flanagan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/33796e4c-5821-4d40-87e9-542f2dbfdbf5.jpg/r0_1423_3288_3281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg