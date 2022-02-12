mba, awards, newcastle, sage, painting, excellence, building

The work carried out by the team at SAGE Painting has once again been recognised, with two nominations in the Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence In Building Awards. The business has been nominated as Commercial Subcontractor of the Year and Residential Subcontractor of the Year. It has been a very tough 12 months for businesses, even for those able to continue to work in essential services such as the building industry. SAGE Painting director Sean Hersee said the team adapted to the changing situation, and was an early adopter of rapid testing for COVID-19, to ensure its work could continue while protecting the 38 full time painters on staff, and their clients. "We're always trying to look ahead and ensure we can continue to operate, and [rapid testing] was one of the strategies that we found effective," Sean said. Throughout 2021, Sage Painting continued to work with Newcastle's top custom home builders and commercial developers to produce the best quality finishes. Last year the team was honoured with a national honour, an Australian Small Business Champion Award. The awards recognise the achievements of small business, recognising innovation and excellence. While Sage Painting was not focused on awards, it was always focused on quality outcomes for its clients, Sean said. For Sean, the fifth generation of his family to work in the painting industry, the honours recognise the efforts of the entire team combined. "We're going into every project trying to give to the best of our ability and trying to consistently improve our systems and processes to make sure that we're not only giving the clients the best product and service we can offer, but improving the business to move forward and grow at the same time," he said. The team has previously won the Residential Subcontractor of the Year honour at the Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence In Building Awards, and taking out the Commercial subcontractor of the year award for 2021 would be a nice addition to the trophy cabinet. SAGE Painting's residential nomination is for work the firm has done with BRW Constructions on a home on Lloyd Street, Merewether; with Richard Fox Building at Sky Point Road, Coal Point; and with Haynes Build at Eleebana. The commercial nomination includes work on Go Kindy at Kahibah; Aldi Newcastle; and Newcastle Fire Station. The winners will be announced at the gala presentation evening at The NEX, Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Center, on February 18. It is the region's peak building industry awards and aims to be a benchmark for other industry awards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/8ca4c76f-3c24-4c60-be3f-eea8d8751897.jpg/r0_676_3992_2931_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

SAGE Painting maintains focus on quality finishes

A CONSISTENTLY HIGH STANDARD: SAGE Painting has been nominated for its work in the Hunter region in 2021. Picture: SUPPLIED. The work carried out by the team at SAGE Painting has once again been recognised, with two nominations in the Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence In Building Awards.

The business has been nominated as Commercial Subcontractor of the Year and Residential Subcontractor of the Year. It has been a very tough 12 months for businesses, even for those able to continue to work in essential services such as the building industry.

SAGE Painting director Sean Hersee said the team adapted to the changing situation, and was an early adopter of rapid testing for COVID-19, to ensure its work could continue while protecting the 38 full time painters on staff, and their clients. "We're always trying to look ahead and ensure we can continue to operate, and [rapid testing] was one of the strategies that we found effective," Sean said.

Throughout 2021, Sage Painting continued to work with Newcastle's top custom home builders and commercial developers to produce the best quality finishes. Last year the team was honoured with a national honour, an Australian Small Business Champion Award. The awards recognise the achievements of small business, recognising innovation and excellence.

While Sage Painting was not focused on awards, it was always focused on quality outcomes for its clients, Sean said. For Sean, the fifth generation of his family to work in the painting industry, the honours recognise the efforts of the entire team combined. "We're going into every project trying to give to the best of our ability and trying to consistently improve our systems and processes to make sure that we're not only giving the clients the best product and service we can offer, but improving the business to move forward and grow at the same time," he said.

The team has previously won the Residential Subcontractor of the Year honour at the Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence In Building Awards, and taking out the Commercial subcontractor of the year award for 2021 would be a nice addition to the trophy cabinet. SAGE Painting's residential nomination is for work the firm has done with BRW Constructions on a home on Lloyd Street, Merewether; with Richard Fox Building at Sky Point Road, Coal Point; and with Haynes Build at Eleebana. The commercial nomination includes work on Go Kindy at Kahibah; Aldi Newcastle; and Newcastle Fire Station.

The winners will be announced at the gala presentation evening at The NEX, Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Center, on February 18. It is the region's peak building industry awards and aims to be a benchmark for other industry awards.

SHARE