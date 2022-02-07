news, local-news,

A wandering chicken named Henny Penny has been caught trying to sneak past a security checkpoint at the heavily guarded Pentagon. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington in Virginia said on social media that it received a call to pick the hen up. "Apparently, the answer to 'why did the chicken cross the road?' is to get to the Pentagon!" the welfare league said. The chicken was named Henny Penny after the famous Hunter franchise that once sponsored the Knights. We're kidding. It was named after the Pentagon. Henny Penny has since become quite famous. Jimmy Fallon performed a song about her on The Tonight Show. "There's a chicken at the Pentagon and no one knows why. Are you a normal clucker or an undercover spy?" Fallon sang. The welfare league posted a clip of the chicken watching on a laptop, as Jimmy sang the song. "Henny Penny is so honoured that he wrote a song about her! She loves it," the welfare league posted. Jimmy also threw in a lyric that mentioned BBQ sauce. The welfare league noted that Henny Penny "has some feelings about the BBQ sauce line ... but she says she'll overlook that". Chelsea Jones, a spokesperson for the welfare league, told USA Today that she couldn't reveal the precise location where the chicken was found at the Pentagon. "We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found. We can only say it was at a security checkpoint," she said. The welfare league can spot a fundraising opportunity quicker than you can say "I'd rather have Henny Penny". They're selling Pentagon Chicken merchandise. "No one asked for this but we did it anyways - get your official Pentagon Chicken shirt now! With the Henny Penny stamp of approval, proceeds will go to help keep other wayward poultry out of government buildings and animals in need across Arlington County," it said. Anyhow, you'll be pleased to know that Henny Penny didn't end up facing espionage charges and is now living happily on a small farm in Virginia with other chickens. Speaking of animals, Mount Hutton's John Ure snapped this photo of emus and kangaroos eyeing each other off. "A great photo getting both mobs together," John said. "That was taken in Kinchega National Park, between Pooncarie and Menindee during a trip around NSW. It's on the cover of our photobook for that trek." Look at the size of that roo on the left. Crikey. He looks like he'd be a match for Roger the ripped kangaroo. Roger starred in the BBC documentary Kangaroo Dundee, which followed the story of a man who rescues orphaned joeys and raises them at an outback sanctuary near Alice Springs.

