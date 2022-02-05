newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary, Fernleigh Track, rail history, mining history, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie

FEW marks on the landscape say "progress" quite like a rail line. History is webbed with train tracks, turning frontiers into empires, transporting human ambitions on that long journey from wild dreams to unimagined fortunes. Indeed, a train track seems to be forged from high-tensile human ambitions. A train track is steely, pushing through all sorts of terrain, taking a sure line from one place to the next. The joy of a train ride may be in the journey. Kind of like life itself. But the potency of a train track is held in its promise of a destination. If a train ride is like life, then a train track is like belief or hope. A train ride lets you feel you're going somewhere. A train track reassures you that you can get somewhere. Which is why there are few sights more forlorn than a disused rail line. It gets you nowhere. Its very purposelessness is like a fast track to hopelessness. We human beings need hope. Thankfully, we are adept at finding hope and purpose, sometimes in the remains of what we have discarded. And from pieces of the past, we can create somewhere to set off on a new journey. We get going once again. And so it is with the Fernleigh Track. Over the past week, Newcastle Herald writer Scott Bevan has been chronicling the history of the Hunter's iconic recreational landmarks, compiling the sprawling and extensive history of the Fernleigh Track's transformation from rail line to active transport link through the Lower Hunter. Now, as the series culminates this weekend, you can read the complete series, exclusive for our valued Newcastle Herald subscribers. ON THE FERNLEIGH TRACK: THE COMPLETE SERIES

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/scott.bevan/7b2f6b07-79bf-4f86-816b-d1747bc13e6f.jpg/r0_353_4334_2802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg